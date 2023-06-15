Matz (0-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and struck out two in one inning to take the extra-inning loss versus the Giants on Wednesday.

This is Matz's first loss since moving to the bullpen. He's given up four runs (three earned) over seven innings with a 7:0 K:BB in that span, though he's also yielded two hits and hit two batters. The southpaw is still on the outside looking in for the Cardinals' starting plans, but Matthew Liberatore hasn't exactly run away with the No. 5 starter job with mixed results over his last three outings. Matz is at a 5.49 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB over 57.1 innings this season, and he'll likely remain in a bullpen role until the struggling Cardinals opt to mix up the rotation.