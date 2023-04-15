Matz did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over 5.2 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out six.

Walks were a problem for Matz on Saturday, and his free pass to Conner Joe with the bases loaded tied the game at 2-2 in the third. He also allowed a long homer to Ke'Bryan Hayes -- estimated at 440 feet -- in the first, but that was it in terms of run prevention. Even with the control issues this was the best start of the season for the southpaw, as he came into the game with a 8.18 ERA and allowed at least four runs in both of his previous outings. He'll get a chance to build on this effort next week, and he's scheduled to square off against Seattle on Friday at T-Mobile Park.