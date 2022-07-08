McFarland (illness) begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
McFarland struck out one in a perfect inning during Wednesday's outing, and he'll make his second rehab appearance Friday. Assuming the southpaw feels good following Friday's appearance, it seems likely that he'll be back in action in the coming days.
