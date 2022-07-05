McFarland (illness) is expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
McFarland has been out since June 22, though he cleared the COVID-19 protocols a week later. The southpaw is likely to need a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis after his bullpen session, so it's unlikely he's activated until the weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Clears protocols•
-
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Still recovering from COVID-19•
-
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Nabs four outs Monday•
-
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Solid in relief outing•
-
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Gives up five runs in mop-up duty•