McFarland allowed five runs on four hits and a walk in one inning during Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Mets.

McFarland was tasked with the eighth inning, entering with the Cardinals down just two runs. He wasn't very effective, allowing the Mets to rally for five runs, capped off by a three-run blast from Pete Alonso before finishing off the frame. McFarland has allowed 10 runs in 7.1 innings in May, and his good start to the year is but a memory now. He owns a 9.00 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 7:5 K:BB and one hold through 13 innings.