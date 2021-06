McFarland agreed to a split contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 32-year-old was granted his release by the Nationals earlier Wednesday, and he apparently had a deal with the Cardinals lined up. McFarland struggled in 18 appearances at Triple-A Rochester with a 5.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB over 24 innings. He'll report to Triple-A Memphis for his new organization.