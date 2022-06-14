McFarland struck out one without allowing a baserunner in 1.1 innings during Monday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.

McFarland appeared to be set for mop-up work when he entered the game in the sixth inning with the Cardinals down 5-0, but they tied it up in their half of the frame. He got one more out before turning the ball over to Giovanny Gallegos. McFarland has had few bright spots lately, giving up 15 runs and 24 hits across his last 14 innings, but he was effective Monday in his second straight scoreless appearance. The southpaw has a 7.40 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings as a low-leverage option this season.