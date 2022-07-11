McFarland (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
McFarland landed in the league's health and safety protocols in late June but will rejoin the Cardinals' bullpen after spending just under three weeks away from the team. He made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Memphis over the last few days and allowed a hit and no walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings.
