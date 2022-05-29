McFarland allowed two hits and struck out one in 1.2 innings during Sunday's 8-0 loss to the Brewers.

McFarland has given up 12 runs in 13 innings in May, keeping runs off the board in just seven of his 11 appearances. He's posted a 7.23 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB across 18.2 innings in 17 outings overall. Given his inconsistent pitching, the southpaw is likely to be limited to low-leverage assignments.