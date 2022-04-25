McFarland pitched two perfect innings and struck out one in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Reds.

McFarland entered in a jam in the sixth inning, but he induced a double play to get out of danger without allowing inherited runners from Adam Wainwright to score. McFarland then made quick work in the seventh. This was his first clean outing of the year -- he's allowed five hits and two walks with three strikeouts across five scoreless innings to begin the season. The southpaw figures to stay in a multi-inning role, though he's also picked up a hold in four appearances.