Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said McFarland (illness) has yet to clear all COVID-19-related protocols and thus hasn't resumed working out, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Marmol noted that McFarland is feeling better since landing on the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday, so he could be cleared to begin ramping up within the next few days. The lefty reliever posted a 7.43 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 26.2 innings this season prior to landing on the IL.