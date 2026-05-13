Peete was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Peoria on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury.

Per Redbird Farmhands, Peete appeared to hurt his hand on a stolen base during Peoria's game Tuesday. The young outfielder had been in Peoria's initial lineup Wednesday before the IL move was made, so his absence should be brief. Acquired over the offseason from the Mariners in the Brendan Donovan trade, Peete has offered a mixed bag at Peoria this season, slashing .276/.355/.537 with five homers and five steals but also a 31.9 percent strikeout rate.