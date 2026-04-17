Peete hit for the cycle in High-A Peoria's win over Wisconsin on Thursday.

Peete actually had only one hit (a double) entering the seventh inning, but he was part of an offensive explosion for Peoria late in the game and completed his cycle in the ninth with a triple. Acquired from the Mariners over the offseason in the Brendan Donovan trade, Peete is slashing .256/.360/.605 with three home runs and one stolen base in his first 10 contests with Peoria. The 20-year-old has a 26 percent strikeout rate, which is high but is down from last year's 30.6 percent mark. Making enough contact will likely be the determining factor in whether Peete reaches his high ceiling.