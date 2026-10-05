Peete revealed recently that he lost "about 25 pounds" because of an illness he developed during the season, Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com reports.

All told, Peete wound up missing around two-and-a-half months of the season due to illness and also a concussion. He's healthy now, having homered in his second plate appearance in the Arizona Fall League. Peete admits that "it was a grind" getting through the season at less than 100 percent, which makes his performance all the more impressive. In 66 games in 2026 split mostly between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield, Peete slashed .296/.359/.549 with 13 home runs and 16 stolen bases.