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Cardinals' Tai Peete: Promoted after another cycle

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Peete has been promoted from High-A Peoria to Double-A Springfield, Amber Winkler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Peete -- who turns 21 next week -- earned the promotion shortly after hitting for his second cycle of the season for Peoria on Saturday. The outfielder played only 42 games for Peoria due to injury, but he slashed .300/.370/.611 with 10 home runs and 11 stolen bases in those contests. One downside with Peete's season has been a 28.5 percent strikeout rate, so he'll look to cut that down upon his move to Springfield.

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