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Cardinals' Tai Peete: Starting rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Peete (concussion) has been sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League to begin a rehab assignment.

Peete has been shelved for a little over a month after suffering a concussion at High-A Peoria. He will likely play a handful of rehab contests in the FCL before returning to Peoria, where he has slashed .272/.350/.528 with five home runs, five steals, a 10.7 percent walk rate and 31.4 percent strikeout rate. Peete was acquired from the Mariners over the offseason in the Brendan Donovan trade.

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