Cardinals' Tai Peete: Starting rehab assignment

Peete (concussion) has been sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League to begin a rehab assignment.

Peete has been shelved for a little over a month after suffering a concussion at High-A Peoria. He will likely play a handful of rehab contests in the FCL before returning to Peoria, where he has slashed .272/.350/.528 with five home runs, five steals, a 10.7 percent walk rate and 31.4 percent strikeout rate. Peete was acquired from the Mariners over the offseason in the Brendan Donovan trade.