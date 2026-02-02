The Cardinals acquired Peete from the Mariners on Monday as part of a three-team trade involving the Rays, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Peete, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Colton Ledbetter will head to St. Louis while Ben Williamson is shipped off to Tampa Bay and the headliner of the trade, Brendan Donovan, goes to Seattle. Peete was selected by the Mariners with the 30th pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and spent the entire 2025 season with High-A Everett, where he slashed .213/.285/.401 with 25 steals (in 36 attempts), 57 runs, 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 RBI in 530 plate appearances. The 20-year-old outfielder will now have the opportunity to move up the ranks within the Cardinals' organization.