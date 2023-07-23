The Cardinals selected Motter's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. He'll start at second base and bat eighth in the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs.

The addition of Motter gives the Cardinals some short-term insurance in the middle infield while Nolan Gorman is day-to-day with back tightness. St. Louis optioned infielder Jose Fermin to Memphis to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Motter, who hit .200 over 20 at-bats with the Cardinals earlier this season.