Motter is a candidate to make the Opening Day roster for the Cardinals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Motter was signed to a minor-league contract in November, and the 33-year-old has impressed in the Grapefruit League with an .810 OPS, three homers and a pair of steals over 17 games. He's also capable of playing in the infield and outfield, so he brings versatility at the end of the St. Louis bench if he does make the roster. Motter will need to be added to the 40-man roster in order to be called up to the Cardinals, but he has at least earned a look from his play in Florida.