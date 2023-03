Motter had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Motter has really impressed in Grapefruit League camp, as he has hit three homers, stolen four bases and shown the ability to play all over the field in his 51 at-bats in Florida. The 33-year-old will be a depth option for St. Louis, and likely won't be in the starting lineup very often.