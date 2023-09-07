Motter cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Motter could elect free agency if he wants since this is the third time he's been outrighted this season, but it would appear he's opted to remain in the Cardinals organization. The 33-year-old will provide utility player depth.
