Motter signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday and was added to their active 26-man roster, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
St. Louis removed Motter from its 40-man roster this past Sunday, but he passed through waivers unclaimed and will now get another shot in the big leagues following the demotion of Jordan Walker. Motter, 33, is a career .192/.264/.310 hitter in 466 plate appearances at the MLB level.
