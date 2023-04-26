Motter had his contract selected by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Motter was designated for assignment by St. Louis this past Sunday, but he passed through waivers unclaimed and will now get another shot in the bigs following the demotion of Jordan Walker. Motter, 33, is a career .192/.264/.310 hitter in 466 plate appearances at the MLB level.
