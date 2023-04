Motter cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Motter was cleared off the 40-man roster after hitting just .222/.300/.333 over plate appearances and being designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Sunday. The veteran infielder will give the team some depth in Triple-A, but he'll need to be added back to the 40-man in order to receive a promotion back to St. Louis.