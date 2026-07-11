Cardinals' Tegan Kuhns: Snagged by St. Louis

The Cardinals selected Kuhns with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Kuhns, a high-pedigree prep prospect in 2024 who had a strong commitment to Tennessee, broke out last summer with three excellent starts in the Cape Cod League (20:1 K:BB in 13.1 IP) and upped his stock this spring with an excellent finish to his sophomore-eligible season. An athletic 6-foot-3, 190-pound righty, Kuhns is a strike thrower (4.7 BB% in 81 innings this year) with power stuff. His 94-mph fastball has good life and has touched 99 mph. With pro instruction, that pitch should sit in the 95-96 mph range. He also has excellent feel for spin, with a plus upper-70s curveball and a quality gyro slider in the low-80s. There's some refining to do with his secondaries, but Kuhns could be ready for the big leagues after about a year of minor-league development, thanks to his advanced command and deep arsenal.