Cardinals' Tekoah Roby: Close to facing hitters

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Friday that Roby (elbow) could be ready to face hitters in the coming days, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Roby had seemed like a long shot to pitch this season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in late July of last year. However, he's progressed well in his rehab and is "getting closer and closer" to pitching in a game, per Bloom. The 24-year-old could make a few late-season appearances and is a candidate to be assigned to the Arizona Fall League and/or winter ball as he looks to make up for lost innings.