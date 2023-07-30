The Cardinals acquired Roby (shoulder), infielder Thomas Saggese and left-hander John King from the Rangers on Sunday in exchange for left-hander Jordan Montgomery and right-hander Chris Stratton, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Both Saggese and Roby were well-regarded prospects within the Rangers' farm system, though the latter inherently carries more long-term risk in fantasy as a pitcher who has already missed considerable time due to elbow and shoulder injuries during his minor-league career. The 21-year-old right-hander had been occupying a spot on Double-A Frisco's 7-day injured list since early June due to the shoulder issue, but the Cardinals must have been encouraged enough by his medical reports to take him on in the five-player deal. Prior to being shelved, Roby posted a 4.68 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB in 42.1 innings with Frisco.