Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Wednesday of Roby's (elbow) performance in the Arizona Fall League that "he was as impressive out there as we hoped," Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pitching for the first time since July 2025 Tommy John surgery, Roby logged 9.2 scoreless innings with a 13:1 K:BB in three AFL starts. He sat around 97 mph with his four-seamer. Bloom added of Roby's AFL showing that he "actually kind of expected" it given where the hurler was in his recovery and "how he tackled the rehab." Roby will have major workload limitations in 2027, as he hasn't thrown more than 78.1 innings in a season since joining the Cardinals organization and is coming off a lost season. However, he's already on the 40-man roster and should get an opportunity in the St. Louis rotation sooner rather than later.