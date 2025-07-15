Roby (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Roby has been lights out lately at Memphis, allowing just two earned runs with a 21:5 K:BB over 21 innings covering his last four starts. It's not clear what he is currently dealing with, but Roby's injury history is lengthy and his issues have often involved his pitching shoulder. Added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster over the offseason, Roby has posted a 3.10 ERA and 87:19 K:BB across 78.1 frames between Double-A Springfield and Memphis in 2025.