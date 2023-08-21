Double-A Springfield reinstated Roby (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Monday.

One of the three pitchers the Cardinals acquired in the July 30 deal that sent lefty Jordan Montgomery and right-hander Chris Stratton to the Rangers, Roby looks set to make his St. Louis organizational debut this week. Prior to the trade, the 21-year-old had been on the shelf for the Rangers' Double-A affiliate in Frisco since early June with a right shoulder injury. Roby compiled a 4.68 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB in 42.1 innings with Frisco before landing on the IL.