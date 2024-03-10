Roby (back) is scheduled to pitch an inning of relief in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Roby is finally ready to make his spring debut after a bout with back stiffness resulted in him being scratched from his initial Grapefruit League appearance in late February. One of the prospects the Cardinals acquired last summer in the deal that sent Jordan Montgomery to Texas, Roby posted a 3.00 ERA and 0.75 WHIP while striking out 19 over 12 innings at Double-A Springfield upon joining his new organization. Considering that injuries limited him to just 52.1 innings in the minors last season, he may head back to Springfield to open the 2024 campaign.