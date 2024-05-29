Double-A Springfield placed Roby on its 7-day injured list Saturday with an unspecified injury.
Roby contended with back problems in spring training, but it's unclear if he's dealing with a setback on that front or nursing a new injury. The 22-year-old right-hander hadn't pitched for Springfield since May 14 and accrued a 6.75 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB in 33.1 innings on the season prior to landing on the shelf.
