Roby underwent Tommy John surgery Friday, Katie Woo and Keith Law of The Athletic report.

Roby had landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis two weeks ago with an undisclosed injury, and as it turns out, he needed surgery on his pitching elbow that will likely keep him sidelined until the 2027 season. The righty had pitched well this season between Double-A Springfield and Memphis before getting hurt, collecting a 3.10 ERA and 87:19 K:BB over 78.1 innings covering 16 starts.