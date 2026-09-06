Saggese went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies.

Saggese has hit safely in six straight games, and four of them have been multi-hit efforts. He's also logged three home runs, eight RBI and two steals in that span. The infielder's playing time is likely to drop once Masyn Winn (thumb) returns, but Saggese has put together a nice audition that could help him stay in the Cardinals' long-term plans. Over 39 games this year, Saggese is batting .260 with a .772 OPS, four homers, three steals, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and one triple.