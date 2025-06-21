Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Expected to operate in reserve role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated Friday that Saggese will be used mostly in a reserve role, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Saggese was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday to take the roster spot of the injured Ivan Herrera (hamstring) and was immediately thrown into the lineup at designated hitter. However, Marmol noted that playing time priority will be given to "the guys that have been here, more so than the guy who's getting here." Saggese could see fairly regular reps versus lefties, but Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson are expected to be the primary beneficiaries during Herrera's absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Back in majors•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Expected to return to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Rips two doubles against NYM•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Not in St. Louis lineup•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Out of Sunday's lineup•