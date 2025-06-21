Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated Friday that Saggese will be used mostly in a reserve role, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Saggese was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday to take the roster spot of the injured Ivan Herrera (hamstring) and was immediately thrown into the lineup at designated hitter. However, Marmol noted that playing time priority will be given to "the guys that have been here, more so than the guy who's getting here." Saggese could see fairly regular reps versus lefties, but Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson are expected to be the primary beneficiaries during Herrera's absence.