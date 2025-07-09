Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Filling bench role Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saggese is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Nolan Arenado (shoulder) will return to the starting nine Wednesday after sitting out each of the last three contests, ending Saggese's brief run as the Cardinals' third baseman. While starting in each of the three games Arenado missed, Saggese went 3-for-11 with a double, two RBI and a run. The 23-year-old will likely see limited playing time moving forward as a utility infielder.
More News
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Expected to operate in reserve role•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Back in majors•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Expected to return to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Rips two doubles against NYM•
-
Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Not in St. Louis lineup•