Saggese is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Nolan Arenado (shoulder) will return to the starting nine Wednesday after sitting out each of the last three contests, ending Saggese's brief run as the Cardinals' third baseman. While starting in each of the three games Arenado missed, Saggese went 3-for-11 with a double, two RBI and a run. The 23-year-old will likely see limited playing time moving forward as a utility infielder.