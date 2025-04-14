Saggese is out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Astros.

Saggese not starting against Phillies righty Zack Wheeler on Sunday was one thing, but him being out of the lineup versus lefty Framber Valdez on Monday is another. Brendan Donovan is receiving a second straight start at shortstop, while Nolan Gorman is making his second start in a row at second base and his first start this season against a southpaw.