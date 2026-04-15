Saggese is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Saggese will hit the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed pitcher (Slade Cecconi) while the Cardinals give Nathan Church a spin in left field. After putting together a recent five-game hit streak in which he went 7-for-16, Saggese has gone hitless with five strikeouts in 10 at-bats over the Cardinals' last three contests.