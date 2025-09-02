Cardinals' Thomas Saggese: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saggese is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Athletics.
Saggese had started every game since Aug. 8 and has a modest five-game hitting streak going, but he made a pair of errors in Monday's loss to the Athletics. Jose Fermin will cover second base and bat seventh for St. Louis.
