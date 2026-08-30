Saggese went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.

Saggese got the start at shortstop Sunday after JJ Wetherholt (wrist) landed on the injured list. A natural second baseman, Saggese has a path to playing time on the left side of the infield while Wetherholt and Blaze Jordan (ankle) are sidelined. It may end up becoming a platoon situation somewhere for the right-handed-hitting Saggese, while lefties Cesar Prieto and Nolan Gorman could see more opportunities against right-handed pitchers. For the year, Saggese is batting .210 with a .560 OPS, one home run, four RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 87 plate appearances in the majors.