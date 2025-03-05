Saggese "looks like the odd man out" in a bid for an Opening Day roster spot, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The trickle down effect of the Cardinals' inability to trade Nolan Arenado extends to Saggese, as the club simply has too many other infielders in line for significant playing time. There's still a good chance Saggese winds up spending a large chunk of the 2025 season in St. Louis, but to start the year he appears headed for Triple-A Memphis.