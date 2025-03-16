Saggese was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Saggese will be the odd man out in terms of infielders making the Opening Day roster for the Cardinals. The infielder was having decent spring training with a .733 OPS along with a home run before being optioned. At just 22-year-old, the young prospect still has a good chance of finding himself on the big league roster in 2025.
