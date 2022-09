Hence wrapped the 2022 campaign at Single-A Palm Beach with a 1.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 81:15 K:BB over 52.1 innings (16 starts).

While the 2020 second-round pick was treated with kid gloves by the Cardinals this year after pitching just eight innings in 2021, he looked incredible when he was out there. It's likely going to take several years for Hence to ramp up to a major-league workload, but the upside here is sky high.