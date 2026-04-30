Hence was demoted to the Cardinals' Florida Complex League roster Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hence has posted an 8.64 ERA and 7:9 K:BB over 8.1 innings while working out of the bullpen at Triple-A Memphis. In his most recent outing, the righty averaged just 89.6 mph with his four-seamer and 90.2 mph with his sinker, which is down significantly. Hence will work on things in a less pressurized environment before likely rejoining the Memphis roster at a later date.