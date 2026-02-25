Cardinals' Tink Hence: Likely shifting to relief role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Hence will remain on a reliever's schedule for the remainder of spring training, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The club has not officially closed the door on Hence being a starting pitcher, but signs are pointing to a permanent move to the bullpen for the 23-year-old. A former top-50 prospect, Hence has simply been unable to stay healthy as a starter, as he has yet to reach 100 innings in a season in his five years in pro ball. The righty was limited to just eight appearances in 2025 due to a lat strain and shoulder impingement. Hence struck out one batter in a scoreless inning Tuesday out of the bullpen in his first appearance this spring.
