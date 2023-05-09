Hence (chest) is expected to return to the rotation at High-A Peoria on Friday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hence has been on the minor-league injured list since mid-April due to chest tightness. The 20-year-old top prospect logged two starts with Peoria before hitting the shelf, working 7.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. He pitched to a brilliant 1.38 ERA and 81:15 K:BB over 52.1 innings last summer at Low-A Palm Beach.