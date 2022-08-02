Hence has a minuscule 1.15 ERA and 0.77 WHIP accompanied by a 53:10 K:BB through 10 starts (31.1 innings) for Single-A Palm Beach this season.

They've been stretching the 2020 second-round pick out slowly this year, as his last two outings have been his longest at four innings apiece. That makes sense, considering that Hence threw just eight pro innings last season and is seen as a relatively high-risk prospect due to his slender build and somewhat violent delivery. A few days away from his 20th birthday, Hence has obviously raised his stock this year, but questions will linger about his ultimate role until he's able to quiet them by pitching deeper into games. Of course, the Cardinals may not even let him try to do that until next season.