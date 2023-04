Hence (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday at High-A Peoria.

Hence was pulled from his second start of the year last Thursday at Peoria after throwing a wild pitch and then promptly getting a visit from the training staff. There is no update as to the exact nature of the injury. It was downplayed initially and he had been scheduled to throw off a mound this week. The 20-year-old right-hander is a top-ranked prospect in the Cardinals' system.