The Cardinals selected Hence's contract from Double-A Springfield on Tuesday.
Hence has had trouble staying on the mound, having never reached 100 innings in a season. He was terrific over his 79.2 frames in 2024, however, collecting a 2.71 ERA and 109:26 K:BB with Springfield. Hence is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft.
