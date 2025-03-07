The Cardinals optioned Hence to Double-A Springfield on Friday.

The right-hander is one of the organization's top prospects and was added to the 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. Hence was limited to 79.2 innings last season at Springfield due to back and lat discomfort, but he was dominant when available with a 2.82 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 109:26 K:BB. Returning to the Double-A level is a bit of a surprise, and it shouldn't be long before he's bumped up to Triple-A Memphis.